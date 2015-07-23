LG's new Tone Active wireless Bluetooth headset can handle your workout sweat

LG Electronics has a new wireless Bluetooth headset.

Part of the company's wireless Tone series, the new headset is called the LG Tone Active. You can use it when you're working out or gaming for long periods of time, as it features an IPX3 water and sweat-resistance rating and tangle-free retractable earbuds that come with two sizes of stabilizer buds.

The headset of course also has support Bluetooth, so it'll work with most smart devices, and it sports something called "Quad-Layer speaker technology and digital MEMS microphone", which basically means you'll hear robust bass, crisp treble, and exceptional voice clarity, as well as less distortion on high frequencies, according to LG.

The wireless headset is designed to be worn around the neck and promises up to 9.5 hours of listening time and 13 hours of talk time. It will be available it in the colour orange starting 24 July for $129. At launch and for a limited time, you'll only be able to get through AT&T.

Included with its announcement about the LG Tone Active, LG revealed it has sold more than 10 million Bluetooth headsets from the LG Tone series over the last five years, making it the No. 1-selling wireless headset line in the US.