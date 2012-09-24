LG Tone+ Bluetooth headset sets the way for LTE HD handsfree calling

LG has unveiled its next-gen Bluetooth headset that supports Voiceover LTE (VoLTE) calls providing a higher-definition sound when making and receiving handsfree conversations.

The LG Tone+ (HBS-730) headset is the follow-up to the original LG Tone and with LTE providing the basis for HD calling, LG has tweaked the headset accordingly. As well as its VoLTE capabilities LG has extended the bass register, while implementing an aptX audio codec to help ensure a more crystal-clear sound when streaming music over the internet.

Sporting a behind-the-neck design, the LG Tone+ can pair with two devices simultaneously, while users are kept up to speed with the headset’s status with Audible Pairing Assistance and Audible Battery Status updates.

The microphone can also be muted - so you can say what you’re really thinking without the person on the other end of the line hearing – while the headset can be set to vibrate for any incoming calls.

The LG Tone+ is also compatible with LG’s own BT Reader app for Android that will read any text messages you receive out loud through the headset. Promising 15 hours of talk time and 500 hours standby, the LG Tone+ will be available in blue-black and white.

Though the LG Tone+ is due to be released in Korea, the US and China before October, there’s no word on pricing or a UK arrival date. However, with LTE and 4G set to be rolled out shortly in the UK, we expect the LG Tone+ to find its way to these shores at some point.