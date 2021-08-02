Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Klipsch headphone news

Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Klipsch Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Klipsch's T5 II True Wireless earbuds were some of the very best earbuds we'd used in a long time when we reviewed earlier this year, and we only had a couple of points where we thought improvements could be made.

It looks like Klipsch hasn't been sitting on its hands, though - those points have already been addressed in the form of the new T5 II True Wireless ANC. As the name suggests, the big addition is active noise cancellation (ANC), which will make the earbuds far more widely useful while travelling or working.

KlipschKlipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC photo 2

On top of that, Klispch has built in a wide range of gesture controls using a system from Bragi. It lets you control the earbuds using head motions like nods and shakes, all activated contextually. That sounds pretty funky and we'll have to see how it works, but it could well be useful.

Adding those improvements to the already superb sound profile of the earbuds should make for a pretty special combination, although it's also coming with a decent price bump up to £379 / €439 / $349 when it releases in September.

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham ·

Finally, Klispch is also making the most of a partnership with McLaren to release a special edition of the earbuds that's slightly more loud and proud, featuring that trademark orange colouring. It also comes with a bespoke dual wireless charger.

KlipschKlipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC photo 1

Whether that's enough to win you over, we can't say, but the basic version of the T5 II True Wireless ANC are very much on our radar for later this year.

squirrel_widget_3816641

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 2 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Devialet Gemini true wireless earbuds review: Premium hi-fi sound directly into your ears?
Devialet Gemini true wireless earbuds review: Premium hi-fi sound directly into your ears? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC By Max Freeman-Mills ·
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it?
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it? By Adrian Willings ·
The new Amazon Echo Buds 2 have a huge $30 discount
The new Amazon Echo Buds 2 have a huge $30 discount By Dan Grabham ·
Nothing Ear 1 review: Crystal clear
Nothing Ear 1 review: Crystal clear By Cam Bunton ·
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Superb Playstation gaming headphones
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Superb Playstation gaming headphones By Max Freeman-Mills ·