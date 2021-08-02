(Pocket-lint) - Klipsch's T5 II True Wireless earbuds were some of the very best earbuds we'd used in a long time when we reviewed earlier this year, and we only had a couple of points where we thought improvements could be made.

It looks like Klipsch hasn't been sitting on its hands, though - those points have already been addressed in the form of the new T5 II True Wireless ANC. As the name suggests, the big addition is active noise cancellation (ANC), which will make the earbuds far more widely useful while travelling or working.

On top of that, Klispch has built in a wide range of gesture controls using a system from Bragi. It lets you control the earbuds using head motions like nods and shakes, all activated contextually. That sounds pretty funky and we'll have to see how it works, but it could well be useful.

Adding those improvements to the already superb sound profile of the earbuds should make for a pretty special combination, although it's also coming with a decent price bump up to £379 / €439 / $349 when it releases in September.

Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2021 By Dan Grabham · 2 August 2021

Finally, Klispch is also making the most of a partnership with McLaren to release a special edition of the earbuds that's slightly more loud and proud, featuring that trademark orange colouring. It also comes with a bespoke dual wireless charger.

Whether that's enough to win you over, we can't say, but the basic version of the T5 II True Wireless ANC are very much on our radar for later this year.

squirrel_widget_3816641