(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced a whole range of new true wireless earbuds at CES 2023.

Both the JBL Tune and JBL Vibe series have been expanded to include a trio of true wireless options.

You can select from buds, open sticks and closed sticks, so no matter your preference, JBL has a set for you.

The JBL Tune series feature JBL Pure Bass sound with active noise cancellation and smart ambient technologies for the perfect listening experience.

They also support Bluetooth multipoint collection, so you can switch between two devices on the fly without needing to re-pair.

The specs differ slightly depending on your chosen style, but the whole range is launching at a $99.95 price point and will be available in black, blue or white from June 2023.

The JBL Vibe series brings 32-hour battery life (8 hours standalone) and are again available in three distinct styles.

You also get IP54 water and dust resistance and a lightweight ergonomic fit across the range.

The Vibe series earbuds also offer smart ambient technology, to stay aware of your surroundings, and VoiceAware, which allows you to listen to your own voice during phone calls.

The Vibe Buds, Beam and Flex will be available in either black or white starting February 2023, no word on pricing just yet.

Last but not least, JBL announced its Endurance Peak 3 work headphones, with improved waterproofing and battery life.

With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Endurance Peak 3 offer serious peace of mind, able to endure both fresh and saltwater for 30 minutes.

You'll also get an impressive 50-hour battery life per charge or 10 hours without the case.

"We're constantly looking to bring our consumers longevity and comfort and the JBL Endurance Peak 3 is just that – perfect for any activity," said Dave Rogers, President of Harman Lifestyle Division.

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 will be available for purchase on February 19 2023 for $99.95 in either black or white.

