JBL Tour Pro 2 TWS earbuds with “world’s first” smart charging case are heading to the US

First announced for Europe at IFA in August 2022, the JBL Tour Pro 2 in-ears come with a case that can be used to play tracks, receive calls, and see messages and notifications on its 1.45-inch LED touchscreen. It means you don't have to look at a connected phone to perform plenty of functions.

The buds come with a 10mm dynamic driver for each ear and are capable of playing Hi-Res Audio. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, and feature JBL's own spatial sound technology.

ANC is on-board to block out unwanted ambient noises, and there are six microphones housed in the earphones for clearer voice calls. Battery life is claimed to be up to 40 hours, with 10 in the earbuds and a futher 30 in the case. It's 8 + 24 with ANC activated.

Quick charging can give 4 hours of playback time for just 15 minutes on charge.

Also coming to the States are the JBL Tour One M2 over-ears. The wireless headphones feature what the manufacturer calls its best ever ANC technology.

The hybrid True Adaptive ANC tech adjusts to your surroundings in real time, so gives you the best audio experience depending on where you are.

They come with 50 hours of battery life without ANC, 30 hours with, and just 10 minutes of charge will give you up to 5 hours of playback.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds will be available in the US in black and champagne colours this coming spring, priced at $249.95, The Tour One M2 headphones will also be available in the same colours and at the same time, but priced at $299.95.