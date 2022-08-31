(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced two pairs of headphones in the form of the Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds and the Tour One M2 over-ear headphones.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 aren't just about the wireless earbuds and the features they offer though. They are the first to do something a little extra with their charging case too, with a 1.45-inch LED touch display on board.

The smart case touchscreen allows you to manage your music, customise your earbuds and receive calls, messages and social media notifications, in real time, without touching your phone.

In terms of the earbuds themselves, the Tour Pro 2 have adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound, JBL Spatial Sound, six microphones for clear calls and they are Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio compatible.

They feature 10mm dynamic drivers, a customisable sound experience with Personi-fi 2.0 and they promise 10-hours music playback, with 30 extra hours in the smart charging case.

The JBL Tour One M2 over-ear headphones meanwhile, combine the company's True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers. They have four microphones, but they too have Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, as well as JBL Spatial Sound.

The Tour One M2 offer 50 hours of music playback, or 30 hours with ANC enabled.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Tour One M2 will be available in Black and Champagne colours from January 2023. The JBL Tour Pro 2 will cost €249, while the Tour One M2 will cost €299.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.