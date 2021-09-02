JBL expands gaming headset range with 350 Wireless model

(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced an addition to its Quantum gaming headset range, the Quantium 350 Wireless - it's first wire-free model under £100.

The 350 is Discord-certified and works on a lossless 2.4G wireless band, connected to a wireless dongle plugged into a PC. This enables as low latency as possible.

It's compatible with PlayStation 5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Mac too. However, microphone settings are only available through a PC app.

There is a 40mm dynamic driver in each ear with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 22 hours between charges, with speed charging available to give you a hour playback for just five minutes of charging. You can also charge as you play when connected via a USB cable.

The headset is lightweight (252g) with PU-wrapped memory foam ear cushions for comfort.

The dedicated JBL software suite for PC can also customise the headset, with EQ and QuantumSurround settings available.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 2 September 2021

The boom mic is detachable, so you can use the headphones separately.

"Gaming is moving further into the mainstream with gamers requiring enhanced flexibility in their set up. By introducing the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless to our existing JBL Quantum series of headsets, we meet this need and deliver outstanding JBL sound and build quality with a feature set that is unmatched,” said the president of Harman's lifestyle division, Dave Rogers.

The JBL Quantom 350 Wireless headset will be available this month (September) for £99.99 / €119.99.