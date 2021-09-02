(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced three pairs of true wireless in-ears to be released over the next couple of months.

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro are for the more sporty user, with the brand's Powerfun ear tips for a more secure fit when working out or running.

Each ear boasts a 6.8mm driver, with two beamforming microphones and a third mic for wind suppression. They have IP68 wave proof protection and the adaptive noise cancellation tech ensures ambient sounds do not impact on audio.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 30 hours, with 10 hours in the buds and 20 in the case. It's 8 hours and 20 with ANC switched on.

The charging case is Qi wireless compatible, while a speed charge can give an hour of playback for just 10 minutes charge time.

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro buds will be available this month, priced at €179 in black, blue, white or pink.

The JBL Tune 230NC in-ears come with 5.8mm drivers - one in each bud. They also sport JBL's proprietary Pure Bass sound.

They are IPX4 water and sweat resistant, with active noise cancelling tech on board. Battery life is up to 40 hours - 10 in the buds, 30 in the case with ANC off.

Speed charging is also supported by the case, with an hour of charge again available after just 10 minutes.

The 230NC buds will be available in October for €99 in black, white, blue or sand.

Finally, the JBL Tune 130NC earbuds are styled slightly differently, but are the same price as the 230NC pair.

They sport 10mm drivers in each ear, but have largely the same featureset - including ANC.

The 130NC pair will be available from October too, in black, white or blue.