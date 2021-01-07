(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced two new headphones to directly take on the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 II.

The JBL Tour range comprises the JBL Tour One over-ears and JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless earbuds, each of which sporting adaptive noise cancelling tech and designs more suited to business travellers and commuters than, say, runners.

The JBL Tour One headphones feature a 40mm dynamic driver in each ear, Hi-Res Audio certification, four mics for improved call quality, and hands-free voice control thanks to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support.

They have a claimed 50 hours battery life (25 hours with ANC and Bluetooth on), while speed charging enables two hours of playback for just 10 minutes of charge.

Interestingly, they also offer a SilentNow mode that engages the adpative noise cancellaton without music playback (through Bluetooth) so you can just block out the external noise - such as when you want to sleep on a plane.

They will be available from May 2021 priced at £279.99 in the UK.

The JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ears use a 6.8mm dynamic driver for each ear and offer over 30 hours of music playback including the charging case (6 hours with ANC on, 8 hours with Bluetooth only).

Qi wireless charging is also present on the case.

The Tour Pro+ earbuds will cost £179.99 when they too are available in May.

Writing by Rik Henderson.