JBL introduces Live Free NC+ and Reflect Mini true wireless earbuds with noise cancelling and waterproofing

(Pocket-lint) - JBL has introduced new Live Free NC+ and Reflect Mini true wireless earphones with active noise cancelling as well as waterproofing. The active noise cancelling works alongside Smart Ambient tech to keep you aware of your surroundings when you need to.

The new models also boast fast pairing with newer handsets. Called Dual Connect + Sync, they'll pair with your device when the case is opened just as you can with other true wireless earphones on the market like the AirPods fast pairing with an iPhone also connected to your iCloud account.

Dave Rogers, president of Harman's Lifestyle Division says that "each earbud connects immediately and independently, allowing you to take calls with either side and assign unique functions to left and right."

The JBL Live Free NC+ (£140) have 7 hours of playback or 21 hours including the case, which will also wirelessly charge with any Qi charger.

You can also use them with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa via a dedicated touch control. They'll be available from October in black, white, blue and rose. Like all the new earphones, they also have USB-C for wired charging.

The similar Reflect Mini are designed for fitness and will be available for £130 in black, white and blue.

The two all-new true wireless earbuds are also joined by the JBL Tune 225TWS with large 12mm dynamic drivers, an upgrade of the existing Tune 220TWS.

Now available in six colours, they don't have noise-cancelling or waterproofing, but they do offer 25 hours of battery life including the case (five hours for the earphones themselves). They'll be available for £90 in black, white, pink, blue, grey and rose gold.

Writing by Dan Grabham.