(Pocket-lint) - It feels like we're in the middle of a gaming headset mini-boom - the market for headphones with high-quality microphones is one of many that's seen a pretty major upturn as people spend more and more time at home this year.

JBL's been reading the tealeaves, then, and hasn't just launched a single headset to mark its entry into gaming audio, but rather gone all-out and put out an entire range - the JBL Quantum Series.

It ranges from the flagship headset, the Quantum ONE, through the Quantums 800, 600, 400, 300, 200 and 100 - each cutting a little bit more from the price of the one a step up.

For good measure, there's also the Quantum Duo, a pair of stereo speakers for your PC. All of the headsets will work across all consoles and PC, too, via a 3.5mm jack, while the 800 and 600 also work with a Wi-Fi dongle that's compatible with PlayStation 4 consoles.

There are some shared features across all the models, though, including microphones that are either detachable or flip-up and ear cushions that use memory foam to stay cool and comfortable.

The top-line Quantume ONE also boasts new "QuantumSPHERE 360" surround sound for clear sound-tracking, while the 300, 400, 600 and 800 have QuantumSURROUND sound to get similarly solid surround performance.

The full range is available to browse and compare, and to order now on JBL's website, and we'll be going hands on with a couple of models very soon to see how they stack up against the competition. Prices range from £29.99 up to £229.99.

squirrel_widget_336657

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.