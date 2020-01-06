JBL Club headphones are "inspired by touring musicians"

JBL has announced three wireless on or over-ear headphone models that are inspired by touring musicians but designed for everyday use.

The JBL Club-series is made up of the flagship JBL Club One, Club 950NC and Club 700BT. Each are high-res certified, come with Google Assistant and Alexa voice support and share the same design aesthetics but differ in certain specifications and features.

The Club One over-ears sit at the top of the range and feature the brand's proprietary true adaptive noise cancellation technology. That means that environmental sound is monitored 50,000 times per second, so can be counteracted to reduce ambient audio while listening.

Interestingly, JBL also implements a SilentNow feature that can activate noise cancellation without activating Bluetooth. If you've ever tried to sleep on a long haul flight, you'll realise how useful that could be.

The Club One headphones boast up to 23 hours battery life with Bluetooth and NC enabled, 45 hours without.

Also over-ears, the JBL Club 950NC headphones take the noise cancelling tech down a slight notch, but are still adaptive to your surroundings. There is no SilentNow feature neither, but you do get a bass boost button for boomier sound.

Their battery life is quoted as up to 25 hours with ANC on, 55 hours when switched off.

Finally, the JBL Club 700BT are wireless on-ear headphones without noise cancellation. They too have bass boost functionality.

All three headsets will be available in black from the spring, with the Club One priced at £329.99 / $349.95, Club 950NC at £219.99 / $249.95 and Club 700BT at £129.99 / $149.95.