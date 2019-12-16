  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. JBL headphone news

JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones use indoor and outdoor light to charge

·
JBL JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones use indoor and outdoor light to charge
iOS 13.3, Linn discuss music tech and Samsung Galaxy A90 reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 32
iOS 13.3, Linn discuss music tech and Samsung Galaxy A90 reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 32

- They're now available on Indiegogo

There are so many wireless headphones now available that it takes something unique to catch our eye. Enter: JBL's latest cans.

The Harman brand has introduced over-ear wireless headphones that rely on solar power to provide a "virtually unlimited" listening experience. Called the JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones, they use a "Powerfoyle" material from Exeger that converts indirect and indoor artificial light as well as energy from Sun into free, sustainable energy.

In other words, whether you're inside our outdoors, your headphones will be able to charge. JBL figures 90 mins of outdoor time is enough for 68 hours of listening if you're starting with a fully-charged battery. And if you ever need more power immediately, you can plug the headphones in through USB and get two hours of playback in 15 minutes.

Other features include 40mm drivers with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, hands-free calling, the ability to activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a tap, a mode to amplify ambient audio, multi-device pairing, and more. Oh, and they're IPX4-rated for sweat and rain.

JBLJBLs Reflect Eternal wireless headphones use natural and artificial light to charge image 2

The only downside is that you have to wait to try these headphones. JBL is crowdfunding them on Indiegogo but has already met its goal. If you pledge $99 before the campaign ends on 14 January, you'll likely get a pair around October 2020 - JBL's targeted release date. 

PopularIn Headphones
JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones use indoor and outdoor light to charge
The best Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 deals 2019
Bose launches Star Wars AR audio expierence with themed headphones
Evidence of Apple Powerbeats 4 with 'Hey Siri' support spotted in iOS 13.3
OnePlus could be working on true wireless Bullets earphones
Apple AirPods Pro sold out everywhere? Not quite, you can still get them here before Christmas