There are so many wireless headphones now available that it takes something unique to catch our eye. Enter: JBL's latest cans.

The Harman brand has introduced over-ear wireless headphones that rely on solar power to provide a "virtually unlimited" listening experience. Called the JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones, they use a "Powerfoyle" material from Exeger that converts indirect and indoor artificial light as well as energy from Sun into free, sustainable energy.

In other words, whether you're inside our outdoors, your headphones will be able to charge. JBL figures 90 mins of outdoor time is enough for 68 hours of listening if you're starting with a fully-charged battery. And if you ever need more power immediately, you can plug the headphones in through USB and get two hours of playback in 15 minutes.

Other features include 40mm drivers with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, hands-free calling, the ability to activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a tap, a mode to amplify ambient audio, multi-device pairing, and more. Oh, and they're IPX4-rated for sweat and rain.

The only downside is that you have to wait to try these headphones. JBL is crowdfunding them on Indiegogo but has already met its goal. If you pledge $99 before the campaign ends on 14 January, you'll likely get a pair around October 2020 - JBL's targeted release date.