JBL Live 300TWS wireless earbuds have both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control

True wireless headphones are a hot topic at the moment and the latest pair from JBL, announced at consumer electronics show IFA, bring both Google Assistant and Alexa voice control to your ears.

The JBL Live 300TWS join a number of true wireless headphones from the Harman Kardon-owned brand, but they are the first to offer the two voice assistants, allowing users to ask either Alexa or Google Assistant to change a playlist, check the weather or ask for directions.

The Live 300TWS headphones are also the first headphones from JBL to connect to the Harman Personi-Fi app in order the personalise listening preferences. The Personi-fi app will automatically calibrate the audio performance of the headphones to your taste and after the initial setup, your settings will be stored in the headphones.

In terms of other features, the JBL Live 300TWS headphones have JBL's Signature Sound, IPX5 sweat and water resistance, as well as six-hours of music playback, or 18-hours combined with the charging case.

Fast charging capabilities are on board too, offering one hour of battery life in 10 minutes and the headphones also have Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features. Ambient Aware allows you to hear what's happening in your surroundings, while Talk Thru lets you turn the music down and talk to friends without removing the headphones.

The JBL Live 300TWS wireless headphones will available in black, white and blue from November 2019 for €149.