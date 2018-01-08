JBL's new Everest GA headphones come with built-in Google Assistant

If you're looking for a pair of Google Assistant-enabled headphones, but don't want Google's own Pixel Buds, see the latest JBls from Harman.

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, has announced the JBL Everest 710GA and 110GA, around-ear and in-ear wireless headphones, respectively. They come with built-in Google Assistant. You pair them with your mobile device via Bluetooth, and then you can use Assistant to control your music, receive notifications, and more. To access Google Assistant, just touch the sensors on the ear cup.

You can also do things like control volume with these headphones. Just use commands or phrases like, "Volume up" or "Tell me about my day or "Play pop music". Other stand-out specs include between 8 hours of battery life (Everest 710GA) to 25 hours of battery life (Everest 110GA) and a quick recharge feature. JBL said its "legendary Pro Audio Sound" also elvates the experience by "delivering impeccable sound".

These JBL Everest GA headphones are said to be ergonomically-designed, with the around-ear model incorporating a specially-curved headband and lightweight, memory-foam ear cushions. Both models, however, are available in the colours "Gunmetal" and "Mountain Silver". They will go on sale sometime this autumn. The Everst 710GA will cost €249, while the Everest 110GA will cost €99.99.

There's no word yet on US or UK pricing.