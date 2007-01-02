Jabra unveils BT125 Bluetooth headset
|
Jabra, makers of various mobile audio accessories, has launched a new, lightweight headset, the Jabra BT125.
It weights just 14g, so that you'll hardly know you're wearing it.
With one charge, the Bluetooth headset offers up to 8 hours talk time and up to 170 hours standby time.
It features a standard answer/end call button as well as volume control, so that you don't need to fiddle with your mobile while you're dealing with calls.
With a handsfree profile, users can also engage voice-activated mobile phone calls as well as use last number redial.
The headset can be paired instantly with a Bluetooth mobile phone, and sits over your ear.
It's available now for the recommended retail price of £30.
PopularIn Headphones
- Apple's next set of AirPods may feature noise cancellation
- More evidence of Apple's premium over-ear headphones surfaces
- Best noise-cancelling headphones: The best 'phones to block out external sounds
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II review: Superb noise-cancelling headphones with added smarts
- Sony Xperia Ear Duo initial review: Music for the active generation
- Apple could launch own-branded over-ear headphones this year, as well as Beats
- Sony Xperia Ear Duo gets official launch, available from May
- Pioneer HDJ-X7 review: Pump up the volume
- Master & Dynamic MH30 review: Exquisite sound with a design to match
- New Apple AirPod headphones tipped for release this year
Comments