Jabra unveils BT125 Bluetooth headset

Jabra, makers of various mobile audio accessories, has launched a new, lightweight headset, the Jabra BT125.

It weights just 14g, so that you'll hardly know you're wearing it.

With one charge, the Bluetooth headset offers up to 8 hours talk time and up to 170 hours standby time.

It features a standard answer/end call button as well as volume control, so that you don't need to fiddle with your mobile while you're dealing with calls.

With a handsfree profile, users can also engage voice-activated mobile phone calls as well as use last number redial.

The headset can be paired instantly with a Bluetooth mobile phone, and sits over your ear.

It's available now for the recommended retail price of £30.

