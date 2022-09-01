Jabra offers more affordable ANC in the Elite 5 earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - Jabra has used IFA 2022 as the perfect opportunity to launch a new set of wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 5.

The Elite 5 will sit in the middle of Jabra's lineup of earbud options, bringing a few welcome features without breaking the bank. Their design is right in line with Jabra's other buds, too.

For one thing, there's hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) on board, to ensure that you don't have to listen to the drone of the world around you. That hybrid part relates to the positioning of internal and external microphones, so it's not exactly as revolutionary as it sounds.

There are seven hours of battery life on a charge, with another 21 further hours in the wireless-charging case, another welcome feature for those of us living the wireless life.

On the sound side, twin 6mm drivers should give solid sonic performance, and all of aptX, AAC and SBC codecs are represented for nice low-latency sound.

Jabra's positioning the Elite 5 as great for voice calling too, giving them a little professional appeal, with six microphones to pick up your voice clearly, the same array apparently found in the more premium Elite 7 Pro.

IP55 water resistance means the Elite 5 should also be a solid companion for workouts, making them a solid-sounding all-rounder. The earbuds are available now in black or cream from £149, $149, or €149.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.