Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds bring affordable ANC to your workout

(Pocket-lint) - With CES 2022 in full swing (albeit with less in-person showcases than usual), Jabra has taken the opportunity to unveil the Elite 4 Active earbuds, the latest in its line of true wireless exercise eardbuds that don't cost too much at all.

The major addition that they boast compared to the last generation of Elite Active buds is active noise-cancelling (ANC), which should help to keep you more isolated and concentrated during workouts or runs.

Being designed explicitly with exercise in mind, the Elite 4 Active offer IP57-rated water resistance and sweat-proofing, to make sure they're not in danger while you're on the go, and the ANC means Jabra has also included a pass-through mode to let you hear the world around you more clearly for safety.

There's EQ customisation, which is always appreciated for those who like to tinker with their sound balance, and battery life stands at seven hours on one charge, with 28 hours in total available through the charging case, which offers three extra charges.

Jabra is keen to point out that the earbuds work with Alexa, Spotify Tap and Google's Fast Pair on Android phones, meaning that connecting and getting your music playing should be quicker than ever if your devices use those services.

The earbuds are available from now, priced at €119/$119, which places them at an attractive budget level for anyone hoping to get some new workout earbuds.

