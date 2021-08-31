Jabra lines up a trio of new true wireless headphones, with Elite 7 Pro the new flagship

(Pocket-lint) - Jabra has impressed with its recent true wireless headphones, offering great performance, excellent noise cancelling and plenty of customisation of functions.

The Elite 7 Pro is the new flagship, claiming to push the boundaries of performance, with a new Multisensor Voice technology, designed to give you clear calls, no matter what environment you're in.

That might be cutting out wind noise, it might be café noise, so you'll always sound great to the caller on the other end of the line, with Jabra saying that these headphones will be able to separate your voice from background noises, so you can make calls wherever you are.

The new headphones are now smaller than the Elite 75t, with a 16 per cent reduction in size, so it fits better into your ear for a more subtle look. There's an IP55 rating on the Elite 7 Pro.

You'll get 9 hours of use, 35 hours total including the case - and that case comes with wireless charging as standard, while the recharging time has been reduced too.

As before the Elite 7 Pro offer active noise cancellation and HearThrough technologies and can be custom tuned using the MySound offering.

The Elite 7 Pro will cost $199.

For those who are a little more sporty, the Elite 7 Active are the headphones for you. They have a similar design as the Elite 7 Pro, but with IP57 protection.

They also have a new feature to give a better fit, called ShakeGrip. This uses a more tactile material to help the buds stay in your ears, so you don't have to worry about them falling out.

Again, they will offer 9 hours of use and come in slightly cheaper at $179.

Finally, the Jabra Elite 3 come in at the more affordable end of the range, promising great sound quality in an affordable package.

Again, the design has been refreshed over previous Jabra buds, but you still get an IP55 rating on these headphones. There's a 7 hour battery life on the Jabra Elite 3.

What's most impressive about the Elite 3 is the $79 price - this could see them as really popular, if they deliver on the features that have made other Jabra headphone popular.

All the new Jabra true wireless headphones will be available in the coming months.