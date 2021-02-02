Jabra Elite 85t update will detect sound leaks and help you choose the correct size of ear tips

(Pocket-lint) - The Jabra Elite 85t are some of the best active noise cancellation headphones on the market. Not only is that ANC really effective, but the great fit and good sound quality make this a winning headset in a number of areas.

But what if you don't have a good fit in the first place? Achieving a good fit is the first step in getting the best performance from a pair of headphones and a new feature has been added to the repertoire of the Elite 85t to help that happen.

Called MyFit, the addition to the Sound+ companion app will let you test the headphones for sound leaks using a 6.5 second tone. Thanks to the array of microphones on this true wireless headset, they will be able to detect if there's sound leakage on either side.

You'll then be prompted to change the position or to switch the size of the oval ear tips to get better results. That should, in theory, make sure you get to experience the best that these headphones have to offer.

On top of having the headphones workout the best fit for you, there's also a new mode being added via the firmware update. This will let you choose to turn off the ANC or HearThrough functions. Jabra will let you cycle through the options, tapping one of the buttons to move from noise cancellation to ambient sound and now to turning it all off.

That will mean that if you don't want noise cancellation, but you don't want boosted ambient sounds coming through, you can just opt for the physical isolation that the headphones naturally offer.

The updates are available now, with an updated version of the Sound+ app available for your phone. Once you've opened that up and connected your headset, you'll be prompted to update the firmware to get the latest functions.

Writing by Chris Hall.