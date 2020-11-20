Jabra's excellent Elite 75t buds are down to just £139 today

(Pocket-lint) - Jabra's Elite 75t buds are among the most loved true wireless buds anywhere thanks to offering great performance and sound at a price that makes them easy to recommend. Except now, they're even cheaper thanks to Amazon's Black Friday event kicking off early for 2020.

If you pick up a pair during the sales period, you'll spend £30 less than the usual price, taking them down to just £139 instead of the usual £169. Check out the offer on Amazon.

This joins a bunch of other great headphones being discounted for Black Friday 2020.

They might not have ANC like some of the latest top tear models, but as with any pair of in-ears with a good fit, the passive isolation is strong, as is pretty much every other area of performance.

squirrel_widget_172296

In our review early in 2020 we lauded its fuss-free performance, the wide range of functionality and the subtle design that makes them compact, and less showy than a lot of other headphones.

Outside of the case, you'll get a very solid 7.5 hours of music playback, plus 20.5 hours extra from the batteries in the case giving you 28 hours in total.

Despite having no ANC, you do get the ability to enable the HearThrough mode which lets you hear what's going on around you without taking them out of your ears.

Add that to a neat compact case and IPX5 water resistance, and you have a very capable pair of in-ears that don't cost the earth. Especially now.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Cam Bunton.