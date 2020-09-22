Jabra Elite 75t to get free ANC software update

(Pocket-lint) - We've got some great news for owners of the Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t true wireless headphones - you're going to be getting active noise cancellation on those headphone via a software update.

Jabra has announced a new version of the Elite headphones - the Elite 85t - which include Advanced ANC, amongst a range of other updates. The technology is also going to be rolling-out to owners of the last generation of these headphone too.

Jabra says that the new tech uses the existing Qualcomm hardware in Jabra's headphones combined with the mics that have previously been used for HearThough, allowing more aggressive active noise cancellation.

This will be on top of the existing features, so you'll still get HearThrough, and you'll be able to control the level of noise cancellation, we guess through the accompanying smartphone app.

The best thing is that this update is free, so you're essentially getting a potential enhancement to what is already a great pair of true wireless headphones, for nothing.

Jabra says that you'll be able to buy the Jabra Elite 75t with ANC from October 2020, so it looks like this update will be dropping via software soon. To perform the update you'll have to use the app on your phone, which will download the software and then update the buds when they are in the case.

There will be a slight battery hit, dropping to 5.5 hours per charge with ANC from 7.5 hours without ANC.

We can't wait to test it out and enjoy that blissful silence!

Writing by Chris Hall.