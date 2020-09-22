(Pocket-lint) - Jabra's Elite range of true wireless headphones are amongst our favourites - and the company has just made the best better in the Jabra Elite 85t.

The headline addition is Advanced ANC - active noise cancellation - which uses the external and internal mics to actively reduce noise coming through the headphones. That's on top of excellent noise isolation and in addition to the HearThrough technology that Jabra offers.

You'll be able to control the ANC with a dual slider setup, so you can decide exactly how much noise is reduced to get the result that you want.

Compared to the previous version of these headphones - the Jabra Elite 75t - the drivers are now expanded to 12mm, which should make them more powerful, while there's also a boost to the battery life, extending up to 31 hours total, including recharging from the case.

Using ANC will reduce the battery life a little, down to 25 hours total.

Jabra has also changed the design of the ear tips to make them oval rather than round, designed to make for a more secure fit, saying that they don't need to go so deep in the ear to make them secure.

On top of all those features, you get Qi wireless charging through the case, an IPX4 rating (we'd expect an Active version with IP55/57 rating to launch in the future), and you can have one-touch access to Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

The new Jabra Elite 85t will be available from November 2020 and will be priced at £219.99, in titanium/black with more colours launching in the future.

There's also some good news for owners of existing Jabra 75t models - there will be an ANC update for those headphones too. Via software, Jabra will be adding its noise cancellation to those headphones, using the existing Qualcomm hardware and mics that they offer.

That's not only great news, but if you want some ANC in-ear headphones, you'll be able to get the Jabra Elite 75t with ANC as standard from from October 2020, and slightly cheaper than the new Elite 85t.

Writing by Chris Hall.