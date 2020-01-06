Jabra's new 45h on-ear headphones are ideal for working life

Alongside the sportier side of things that it's addressed with the new Elite Active 75t, Jabra's also used CES 2020 to launch some more everyday headphones, including the on-ear 45h.

The headphones, which will cost £89.99 or $99.99 when they release in February 2020, feature a lightweight, 170g design and tasteful colour options in the form of Titanium Black, Gold Beige, Navy and Copper Black.

They've got an impressive 40-hour battery life, which can also be topped up rapidly. A 15-minute charge will yield fully 8 hours of further playback.

Jabra looks to be going after consumers who don't want to spend massively on their headphones, and are keen for the cans to be adaptable. To that end, the 45h should be useful for calling, with dual microphones embedded to isolate your voice regardless of conditions.

Jabra says that the 45h was designed with a commuter in mind, who wants good call quality for working life, but also needs to be able to rely on quality music playback for their journeys and downtime. With an on-ear design sound isolation obviously won't be too intense, but the 45h has some other tricks up its sleeve.

Foremost among these is Jabra's new MySound feature, which allows users to finetune the headphones to their audio tastes. It's been developed with hearing aid manufacturers GN Hearing, Jabra's sister company.

Using the Jabra Sound+ app, you'll take a test comprising some beeps, after which the 45h will tune its sound to your hearing profile. This feature will debut on the 45h, before coming to the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t in Q2 2020.