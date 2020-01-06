The Jabra Elite 75t launched in 2019 and with the Elite Active 75t, Jabra is making a couple of updates to give sports fans a headset specifically for them.

Key to the changes is a move to IP57, making these more water resistant than the previous edition, better placed to deal with sweat and the occasional shower you might get caught with out running.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are nicely compact, but still manage to offer 7.5 hours of battery life, extending up to 28 hours thanks to the charging case. Jabra says that its been able to make a powerful and compact headset partly in thanks to the Qualcomm QCC 5100 hardware that powers these Bluetooth headphones, enabling the ultra-low power state for long battery life.

While most of the models offer USB-C charging via the case, there will be some editions that enable wireless charging of the case too.

There will be a range of colours available, including Pantone colour of the year, Classic Blue, with a range of colour combos as exclusives at various retailers.

While there's no active noise cancellation, there will be a choice of tip sizes to ensure great isolation, while a HearThrough function will allow you to listen to the outside world so you can be a little more aware of your surroundings.

You can setup the Jabra Elite Active 75t to work with Alexa or your phone's default voice service (Google Assistant, Siri) and new to this model is the ability to use just one earpiece, either the left or the right, whereas previously you were limited to only being able to use the right earbud on its own.

Jabra is also going to be boosting the functions of these true wireless headphones in the future with a MySound update, which will tune the earbuds to your ears, so you get a personalised sound, while the MyControl function will let you customise the buttons that sit on the outside of the buds.

Both the new software functions will arrive via a software update in Q2 2020, using the Jabra Sound+ app on your phone.

You'll be able to get the Jabra Elite Active 75t from February 2020, with a suggested retail price of $/€199 or £189.99.