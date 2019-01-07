Jabra will soon introduce new active noise cancellation headphones that promise up to 32 hours of battery life, even when the ANC feature is activated.

The Jabra Elite 85H headset has SmartSound technology that adapts the audio signature depending on your surroundings. It features two 40mm custom engineered drivers and eight microphones, with six dedicated for calls.

That means the headphones are as capable for voice calls as music playback.

The mics can also be used with voice assistants, such as Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. While the other two microphones are used for the digital hybrid noise cancellation.

With ANC switched off, the Elite 85H can last up to 35 hours and is IP52 rain and dust resistant, so able to be worn when running outside, for example. A two-year warranty against rain and dust damage is included.

Jabra will make the headphones available for pre-order from March for an April release date, with Best Buy in the US getting a black version exclusively.

Other colours will include titanium black, gold beige and navy.

Pricing in the States is set at $299.

We're awaiting release details for the UK, but the headphones do have their own webpage on Jabra's British site where you can register your interest.