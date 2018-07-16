Jabra's third-generation neckband earbuds are on sale for Prime Day.

The Jabra Elite 45e sport earphones cost $70, when they're regularly $100. The best part about these earbuds is that they support voice commands, with one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Now. That's right. This is an attractively priced, completely wireless headset with support for all major voice assistants, including Amazon's Alexa on-the-go technology.

Jabra is among the first manufacturers to include compatibility with Amazon's assistant, so you can use Alexa to play music, check the weather, and use many other voice commands, all while out and about. The Elite 45e headset comes with a flexible memory neckband that connects two ergonomic earbuds. The band remembers the contours of your neck for a great fit each time you wear it.

Battery life is claimed to last up to eight hours on a single charge, and customisable equaliser functions in a dedicated Jabra Sound+ application enable you to fine tune your music listening tastes. If any of that interests you, grab them now on Amazon for $30 off.

