In the early days of wire-free earphones, one company's products stood out as the most reliable in our testing: Jabra. The Elite Sport wowed us with its connectivity and battery performance.

As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can grab yourself a pair of the updated, second generation Elite Sport Wireless for just £105. That's a discount of £94 on the previous price. For some of the best performing wire-free earphones out there, that's an amazing deal.

As well as offering superb connectivity, the Jabra Elite Sport earphones have built in accelerometer and gyroscopes for measuring steps as well as a heart rate monitor which, when paired with the smartphone app, allow you to track your running routes using your phone's GPS.

With this being the 2017 model, it sees the battery increased considerably from the original models launched in 2016. These water resistant and fitness focussed earphones can survive 4.5 hours outside of their charging case. In total, including the battery inside the case, you can go 13.5 hours before needing to plug them in to a power source.

Another cool feature is the HearThrough technology that lets you switch on ambient noise, using microphones on the earphone exterior to pick up external sounds and let you hear them. It can be quite useful, especially if you run near roads and need to hear cars approaching behind you.

The Elite Sport may have been replaced by the smaller 65e, but at this price, they're a really bargain. Don't forget, Prime Day Deals end on 17 July, so if you want to snag them before they go back up to £200, you'll need to be fairly quick.