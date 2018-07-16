  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Jabra headphone news

Massive £94 off the awesome Jabra Elite Sport Wireless earphones

|
Pocket-lint Massive £94 off the awesome Jabra Elite Sport Wireless earphones
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...

In the early days of wire-free earphones, one company's products stood out as the most reliable in our testing: Jabra. The Elite Sport wowed us with its connectivity and battery performance. 

As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can grab yourself a pair of the updated, second generation Elite Sport Wireless for just £105. That's a discount of £94 on the previous price. For some of the best performing wire-free earphones out there, that's an amazing deal. 

As well as offering superb connectivity, the Jabra Elite Sport earphones have built in accelerometer and gyroscopes for measuring steps as well as a heart rate monitor which, when paired with the smartphone app, allow you to track your running routes using your phone's GPS. 

With this being the 2017 model, it sees the battery increased considerably from the original models launched in 2016. These water resistant and fitness focussed earphones can survive 4.5 hours outside of their charging case. In total, including the battery inside the case, you can go 13.5 hours before needing to plug them in to a power source. 

Another cool feature is the HearThrough technology that lets you switch on ambient noise, using microphones on the earphone exterior to pick up external sounds and let you hear them. It can be quite useful, especially if you run near roads and need to hear cars approaching behind you. 

The Elite Sport may have been replaced by the smaller 65e, but at this price, they're a really bargain. Don't forget, Prime Day Deals end on 17 July, so if you want to snag them before they go back up to £200, you'll need to be fairly quick. 

PopularIn Headphones
  1. Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 headphones deals: In-ears and over ears from Bose, B&O and more
  2. Beoplay E8 truly wireless and H4 headphones lead B&O's Prime Day deals
  3. Massive £94 off the awesome Jabra Elite Sport Wireless earphones
  4. Snap up the Beats Solo 3 Wireless for only £149
  5. The best Beats headphones 2018: Which should you choose?
  1. New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
  2. Second-gen Apple AirPods said to get noise cancellation once more
  3. RHA MA390 Wireless in-ears take on Beats X for just £60
  4. Samsung Gear Icon X review: Wire-free wonder or cableless calamity?
  5. Denon AH-D1200 headphones offer style and substance on-the-go
Comments