Jabra Elite 45e is a completely wire-free headset and supports Alexa on-the-go

Announced during CES 2018, the Jabra Elite 45e headset is a reasonably priced, completely wireless headset with support for all major voice assistants, including Amazon's Alexa on-the-go technology.

Jabra is among the first manufacturers to include compatibility with Amazon's assistant, so you can use Alexa to play music, check the weather and use many other voice commands, all while out and about.

The Elite 45e headset comes with a flexible memory neckband that connects two ergonomic earbuds. The band remembers the contours of your neck for a great fit each time you wear it.

Battery life is claimed to last up to eight hours on a single charge and customisable equaliser functions in a dedicated Jabra Sound+ application enable you to fine tune your music listening tastes.

The headset is IP54 rated and comes with a two-year warranty against water and dust, so can be worn when on a run or in the gym.

A built-in microphone ensures that voice calls are clear and ambient noise free.

The Jabra Elite 45e will be available from early April price at $99.99 (€99.99). It will come in titanium black.

Jabra also announced new wireless earbuds at CES 2018 - the Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t, coming in mid-January and April respectively.