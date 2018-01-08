Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds debut at CES 2018

Jabra has announced two sets of wireless earbuds that are as discreet as they are useful.

The Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t buds join the existing Jabra Elite Sport in the company's line-up and offer similar style and functionality at slightly lower prices.

At a recommended retail price of $169.99 (€169.99), the Jabra Elite 65t are lightweight and comprise two independent buds for music and voice calling. They connect to a phone or tablet via Bluetooth and offer a four-microphone solution for clearer voice quality.

Music can be personalised through a dedicated Jabra Sound+ application, with a music equaliser built in.

They are able to run for up to five hours on a single charge, with up to 15 hours available through an included charging cradle.

The Elite 65t pair will be available from mid-January in titanium black, copper black and gold beige colours.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds are similar in feature-set and design but also come with a more secure fit for sports use. There is also an integrated accelerometer for tracking features when linked with the Jabra app. And a special coating ensures that they are IP56 sweat, water and dust resistant.

They even come with a two-year warranty against sweat and dust in case of damage.

Coming in early April, in both copper blue and copper red colour schemes, the Elite Active 65t pair will cost $189.99 (€189.99).