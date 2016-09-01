Jabra Elite Sport headphones remove the cables, tracks your heart rate from your ear

Jabra has announced a pair of in-ear headphones that ditch the cables completely and are able to track your heart rate from within your ear.

The Jabra Elite Sport, as they will be known, delivers a cord-free wearing style whether you choose to use one or both earbuds and come with an array of ear gels and ear wings presented in-box, as well as foam tips for passive noise-cancellation and enhanced bass.

"They are a true training aid which are waterproof and delivers freedom of movement, ground-breaking in-ear fitness analysis, strong battery life and great music for anyone who wants to work out," claims the company, revealing them for the first time at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, Germany.

To get the most from the new wireless earbuds, users will be expected to use accompanying app that offers a range of audio training tools including advanced personalised fitness analysis thanks to an in-ear heart rate monitor. The app also offers automatic fitness testing (VO2 Max measurement), race-time predictor and recovery advisor.

As you would expect for a fitness app tied to a pair of headphones, the Jabra Sport Life app delivers these updates straight to your ears.

With all that exercising, Jabra has said it wants to make sure you can hear and talk to people on the go too. Each earbud has two integrated microphones: one to capture your voice and the other to focus on reducing background noise.

The earbud will run up to three hours of calls and music when fully charged, plus up to six hours of additional charge from the compact carry-case.

The earbuds are sweat and waterproof to IP67 rating, although there is no protection against losing them.

The Jabra Elite Sport will be available online and in selected markets from Q4 2016, and cost £229.99 in the UK.