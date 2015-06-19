Jabra Sport Coach wireless earbuds want to be your cross training coach

Following on from Jabra's multi-award winning Pulse earbuds come the latest Jabra Sport Coach wireless earbuds. These have built-in motion sensing to offer real-time cross training coaching.

The great thing about the first Pulse was its ability to measure your heart rate and step count to offer intelligent training feedback. The new Sport Coach model wants to take that to the next level with over 40 different exercises covered by workouts.

Using the accompanying Sport Life app workouts can be personalised, tracked and analysed for anyone from beginner to pro. It calls this TrackFit motion sensing.

For example when doing a kettle bell swing the earbuds will recognise your every rep. This way the app can offer advice on achieving the perfect performance with information on pace, distance, step count, cadence, calories and more.

Wearers will be able to play their music from within the app, even if that's from a third-party app like Spotify. This will be pumped out in Dolby Sound over the A2DP Bluetooth connection to a smartphone, so quality should be high.

While the Jabra Sport Coach is still IP55 rated for water and dust resistance, like the former Pulse, this new model won't track heart rate.

The Jabra Sport Coach wireless earbuds are available from the end of June for £120.

