Jabra Revo Wireless and Vox headphones ask to be 'used and abused'

Jabra has announced the latest addition to its headphone range with the launch of the Jabra Revo Wireless, Jabra Revo and Jabra Vox.

Jabra is pushing the tough nature of its headphones, with the use of an aluminium frame, steel hinges and shatterproof headbands on the Jabra Revo headphones.

"Headphones are subjected to a lot of wear and tear, so consumers are demanding that they are designed to withstand the rigours of regular use," said Anne Raaen Rasmussen, senior vice-president, Mobile Division at Jabra.

The new Jabra headphones have been designed to cater for those looking for "massive, high-definition sound clarity", with Jabra adding Dolby Digital Plus technology, together with the Jabra Sound App for Android or iPhone users to get the best results.

The Jabra Revo is a conventional pair of on-ear corded headphones, also featuring a mic so you can make calls as well as enjoy your music. The corded features an in-line controller. The Jabra Revo will cost £159.99.

If you'd rather cut that cord, then the Revo Wireless are what you're after. Essentially the same headphones as the Revo, but featuring a "turntable" touch control so you can still make and receive calls or skip music tracks. The Jabra Revo Wireless will cost £199.

Finally, Jabra has announced the Jabra Vox, a set of in-ear headphones. Again, they are designed to be durable, with reinforced cables and also give you the benefit of Dolby Digitial Plus. The Jabra Vox will cost £79.99.