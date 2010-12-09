  Jabra Active earphones help you build up a sweat

Headset specialist Jabra has announced the arrival of a brand new corded headset, which, according the the company, will be ideal for anyone wanting to listen to music whilst fitness training.



The Jabra active earphones are designed to stay put once in place thanks to its Jabra ACTIVE Eargels, meaning that regardless of the amount of running, jumping or, eh, running you do, the earphones will be locked in place.



This is coupled with what Jabra describes as a "crystal clear sound and a splash-proof outer" - so they should stay in working order whilst running in the rain.



There's also a built-in call box for changing between your music and incoming calls, as well as a gold-plated 3.5mm jack.



The Jabra ACTIVE is available in black, white or yellow and will set you back £39.99.