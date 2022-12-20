Huawei Freebuds 5i offer Hi-Res Audio and ANC below £100

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is expanding its true wireless earbuds range for the new year by launching the Freebuds 5i, and they come with a host of high-end features, delivered in a product that's below £100 in the UK.

It's rare to find TWS buds in this price bracket with both ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) and Hi-Res LDAC audio support, and yet, that's exactly what the Freebuds 5i has. Of course, in order to take advantage of the Hi-Res codec, you need a compatible phone or device to connect the buds to.

The hybrid ANC is designed to take detect and adapt to external noise and noise measured from within your ear canal and combines the passive seal from the silicone ear tip with two dedicated noise-cancelling microphones on the buds themselves.

You'll be able to switch between Ultra, General and Cosy noise cancelling modes, depending on how much noise you want to block out.

The Freebuds 5i also deliver strong battery life, according to Huawei. On a full charge, the case and earbuds combined will offer up to 28 hours of music playback, which should mean a comfortable week or two between charging if you use them every day for music.

From a design perspective, the buds look very similar to Huawei's existing portfolio of earphones, but the charging case has been redesigned to look and feel like a smooth pebble. The outside of the case has been dyed and finished in a way to offer that visual and tactile texture.

Huawei's budget-friendly ANC buds will be available in black, white and blue direct from Huawei and on Amazon from 16 January 2023, with a price of just £89.99 in the UK and €99 in Europe.

Writing by Cam Bunton.