Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 bring dual drivers, Hi-Res audio and advanced ANC to the masses

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has introduced a new pair of true wireless buds to its Freebuds range, and this latest pair promises a lot on paper, including Hi-Res audio and a unique dual driver system.

They're called the Freebuds Pro 2, and they feature a slimmer and more refined look than the Freebuds Pro. They still feature that classic stemmed design, but the length has been reduced and they're lighter too. What's more, the charging case is also smaller and lighter.

Overall, it's about 11 per cent smaller than the older case, making it slightly more pocketable and easier to carry around. Although, the first generation pair wasn't exactly bulky.

What's interesting is on the inside. There's a brand new acoustic make-up comprised of an 11mm dynamic driver built to deliver the powerful bass notes, and a micro planar diaphragm which is there to offer the high-precision accurate delivery of higher frequencies.

Combined, the aim is that you get rich, deep bass and a clarity and detail in the trebles. And like some of its speakers, Huawei partnered with French audio firm, Devialet, in order to tune the sound.

Huawei's latest buds also make use of the manufacturer's adaptive EQ feature, which uses an internal microphone to measure feeback from your ear canals, and then adjusts the sound in real-time to ensure you're always getting the best sound.

As well as that, there's a four microphone ANC system. There are two outward mics, combined with a bone sensor and the aforementioned internal microphone, which work together to effectively cut out ambient noise during music listening and calls.

One major boost for this latest product is undoubtedly the quality of music you can listen to. It's rare for TWS buds to feature Hi-Res audio, and yet the Freebuds Pro 2 do. You get both HWA and LDAC support, with bitrates up to 990kbit/s.

Understandably, packing all this tech into tiny earbuds means a hit on battery life. It's fair to say Huawei's latest don't quite match the top buds for battery life. You get just 4 hours of playback with ANC, or 6.5 hours without. With the case, the total is around 18 hours of battery. It's not quite up to the standards of some of the market's top TWS earbuds.

Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 will ship in three colours - Ceramic White, Silver Frost and the new Silver Blue.

Writing by Cam Bunton.