Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 teased for release this week

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei will soon unleash its Freebuds Pro 2 earphones.
The company has teased a launch of "something new" on its Huawei Mobile Twitter site, with an image showing just one small part of a product. However, the Twitteratti have matched its tweet with a previously leaked image of the Pro 2 buds. It all but proves that's what will be announced.
The official image shows one of the forthcoming earbuds lying on its side, as per a reply from Fernando Villanueva.
A whole collection of images of the Freebuds Pro 2 also leaked, as tweeted by @Angelo_S_54. They show the true wireless earphones in multiple colours. The only thing we don't really know for sure is when Huawei might unveil them fully.
The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 have reportedly been developed with audio-specialist Devialet. They are said to support Hi-Res Audio and will come with up to six hours of battery life in the buds themselves.
We'll find out more over the coming days for sure.