Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 teased for release this week

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei will soon unleash its Freebuds Pro 2 earphones.

The company has teased a launch of "something new" on its Huawei Mobile Twitter site, with an image showing just one small part of a product. However, the Twitteratti have matched its tweet with a previously leaked image of the Pro 2 buds. It all but proves that's what will be announced.

The official image shows one of the forthcoming earbuds lying on its side, as per a reply from Fernando Villanueva.

A whole collection of images of the Freebuds Pro 2 also leaked, as tweeted by @Angelo_S_54. They show the true wireless earphones in multiple colours. The only thing we don't really know for sure is when Huawei might unveil them fully.

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 have reportedly been developed with audio-specialist Devialet. They are said to support Hi-Res Audio and will come with up to six hours of battery life in the buds themselves.

We'll find out more over the coming days for sure.

Writing by Rik Henderson.