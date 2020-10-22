  1. Home
Huawei Freebuds Studio headphones offer premium styling and noise cancelling

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has taken the wraps off a new pair of headphones in the Freebuds family, but these are not in-ears as the brand name might suggest. No, the Freebuds Studio is a pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones designed to challenge the likes of Sony, Beats and Bose

In its announcement, Huawei described this pair of over-ear cans as having a studio-level sound experience but also waxed lyrical about the design. 

The arms holding the cans to the headband feature a slim 7mm stainless steel shaft, so there are some quality materials going on here. The band and cups are suitable padded and coated with a soft material covering for comfort. 

Huawei

Of course, they feature ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) and will kill off up to 40dB of external noise using a dual-mic hybrid ANC system, and the sound is delivered by what Huawei calls a dynamic four-layer diaphragm. 

For the spec fiends out there, the Freebuds Studio offer Hi-Res compatibility with support for up to 24 bit/96Khz codecs, to ensure all your music is detailed and clean. 

The Bluetooth antennae inside are designed to ensure you never lose signal, thanks to a dual antenna design, and you can be paired with two devices at the same time, whether that be an iPhone, Android phone, PC or Mac. 

You control the music using a touch-sensitive panel on the outside. So a simple tap will play and pause music, while a swipe forwards or backwards will skip between music tracks. 

As for battery life, a full charge will get you up to 24 hours of music and, with its fast-charging tech, a 10-minute top-up will give you eight hours of playback. 

The Freebuds Studio will go on sale for €299 soon and come in gold or black. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.