Huawei has launched a new version of its FreeBuds noise-cancelling earphones. Called the FreeBuds 3i, the earbuds have a new design and are available in both black and white.

They're available at a low £90 price point, making them extremely good value compared to many true wireless rivals. They're also IPX4 water-resistant, though they're not sweat resistant so aren't for exercise.

As with other true wireless earphones, they'll auto-pause when taken out of your ears.

The FreeBuds 3i feature 10mm large dynamic drivers for decent sound quality. They also have two outward-facing mics, which detect ambient noise and lower it by up to 32dB. They also have wind noise reduction up to 6m per second. A third inward-facing mic also listens for voice conducted inside your ears to enhance call quality.

Like Apple's AirPods Pro, the FreeBuds 3i have flexible silicone tips in different sizes, though the shape of these earphones are unusual compared to other true wireless rivals, with cone-shaped main bodies. Huawei says this enhances the fit.

You can pair them with any phone using Bluetooth, but if you have a Huawei device they will invoke a pop-up invitation to pair them as soon as you open the case and it'll also tell you how much battery is left.