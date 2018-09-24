  1. Home
Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro is an AirPods rival that can be charged from a Mate 20 wirelessly

- Charge on the back of your phone

- Will be announced 16 October

Huawei will reportedly unveil a new pair of wireless earbuds during its 16 October launch event.

While the event in London will primarily focus on the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones, the company is also tipped to announce the Huawei Freebuds 2 - the second generation version of its Apple AirPods rival.

The new true wireless headphones are said to offer something even Apple's cannot: wireless charging from one of the forthcoming Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro handsets.

German website WinFuture managed to get hold of, what looks like, press images of the new earbuds and their case - including a shot of them on the top of a wireless charger and also the back of a phone.

WinFutureHuawei Freebuds 2 Pro Is An Airpods Rival That Can Be Charged From A Mate 20 Wirelessly image 2

According to the site, the charging case can be replenished using USB-C, wireless charging mat or, in an emergency, the Mate 20.

The headphones themselves are claimed to have three hours battery life, while the case can up store an additional 20 hours.

Other features include compatibility with Huawei's own KI-based speech recognition and bone conduction technology for voice calls.

They look uncannily like AirPods this time around, with a similar shaped earbud design.

We'll find out more when they are officially announced on 16 October.

Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro is an AirPods rival that can be charged from a Mate 20 wirelessly
