HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus offer ANC and water resistance for just £69

- Cost £69 in both black or white

- Available from Tuesday 26 October 2021

(Pocket-lint) - HTC will sell its own pair of true wireless earbuds from tomorrow, Tuesday 26 October 2021.

Costing just £69, the HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus sport active noise cancelling technology to block out ambient sounds. They are also IPX5 rated, meaning they are water and sweat resistant and therefore fine to take out in the rain or to the gym.

Battery life is claimed to be 4 hours when talking through the in-built mics and ANC is switched on. That increases to 4.5 hours without ANC.

If you just listen to music, that can be stretched further - to 5.5 hours without ANC, 4.5 with it activated.

The charging case will provide a further 86 hours of "standby time". 

The buds come with easy to use autopairing functionality and touch controls. You can also use them independently, if you only want to use one earbud for chatting on the phone, say,

There are two colours - black or white - and both models will be available from the HTC Vive website: Vive.com.

We don't yet have US or European pricing for the HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus but will update if and when we find out more.

HTC also recently announced its HTC Vive Flow headset, which is available to pre-order now.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 25 October 2021.
