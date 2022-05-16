HP's store has amazing savings on HyperX headsets right now!

(Pocket-lint) - A good gaming headset can be a complete life-changer, in our opinion. If you game a lot (or, frankly, if you do a lot of online calls), the difference between tinny speakers and an immersive headset is absolutely massive.

It can change how you experience a game from top to bottom, and a great microphone is a bonus on top of that, making you come through loud and clear to colleagues and friends on voice calls. HyperX make some of the best headsets on the market, and right now you can pick up a bunch of superb deals on its headsets through HP. Use the code HYPERX20 on the HP store to take 20 percent off any HyperX headset until 4 June 2022. We've picked out three particularly enticing options, below!

HyperX's Cloud line of headsets has long been synonymous with extremely impressive comfort levels, the headphones sitting on your head like the cloud they're named for, and the Cloud II Wireless is one of the best headets it's ever made.

It is so lightweight but manages to also be wireless, letting you enjoy impressive audio through custom-tuned drivers without getting tangled up in a wire as you play. It looks great, too, and has a great detachable microphone to make your voice chats amazing when you do need it.

If you want the same superb sound offered by the Cloud II Wireless, but you don't mind about it being, well, wireless, you could instead opt to pick up the standard Cloud II, which boasts all the same amazing benefits in a more affordable wired format.

It's just as lightweight and therefore gorgeous to wear even over longer sessions, while the sound is absolutely impeccable with the same great microphone, which all makes it an absolutely superb option for those looking to save even more of their money - especially with another 20 percent off!

Worry not, though - if you're looking for a headset that both packs in wireless play and is a little more affordable still, then the HyperX Cloud Core could be the ideal answer, bringing great sound and connectvitiy while keeping costs impressively low.

You get full spatial audio (on PC or on PlayStation consoles), so that you can accurately pick out sounds around you as you game, and the comfort is right up there with HyperX's very best, and the flexible microphone is also really handy. With an impressive 20 hours of battery life, you don't have to worry about charging it daily, either.