Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can also monitor your temperature

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has used its Mobile World Congress launch event to announce new true wireless earphones that not only give you active noise cancelling but also contain a temperature sensor to help you monitor your health.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro come with a dual-driver design, with an 11mm dynamic driver and "high-resolution" piezoelectric ceramic tweeter for each ear. The tweeter should handle fine details, while the driver takes care of the bass.

They also sport adaptive active noise-cancelling tech to counter ambient sounds in order to provide a more immersive audio experience. And Honor claims that the connectivity for the latest model has been improved over the last. We don't yet have full specifications, but we presume that means the Bluetooth standard has been updated.

The headline new feature though is that temperature sensor. Its immediate benefit is not clear at this stage, but Honor states that it "creates new possibilities for users to closely monitor their health". It also claims that this is an "industry first".

The earbuds will start from €199, and availability for the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro will be announced "in due course".

The company also announced the Honor Magic 4 series phones and an Honor Watch GS 3 during its MWC 2022 stream.

Writing by Rik Henderson.