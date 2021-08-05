(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced a pair of true wireless in-ears that come with active noise cancelling and low latency mode support for gaming. What's more, it's priced them very affordably.

Available from 7 August for just €69.90, the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite come in glacier white or midnight black. They will hit stores in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Finland.

Specifications include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for hook up to an Android or iOS phone, or other Bluetooth-enabled device.

The buds themselves are capable of up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case extending that to 32 hours in total.

The case also sports fast charging capabilities, with a 40 per cent charge possible in just 10 minutes.

ANC tech is matched with a comfortable, sealed fit to also isolate the wearer from ambient sounds. Two MEMS microphones also prevent calls from being distorted, even coming with noise reduction and dual anti-wind technology.

Each bud features a 10mm dynamic driver.

“Delivering enhancements in sound quality and battery life, the latest addition to our line-up of wearables demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative products and services to consumers around the world," said the CEO of Honor, George Zhao.