Honor's Magic Earbuds bring ANC to your workouts

Honor has shown off its latest entry into the world of true wireless earbuds with the Magic Earbuds, its latest headphones, as part of its MWC (or pseudo-MWC) announcements.

The Magic Earbuds are clearly aimed squarely at the fitness market, with exercise-proof sealing and the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) to make sure that whatever soundtrack your gym selects doesn't have to dominate your own workout.

In design terms, they're pretty much straight down the line, taking the template established by Apple's AirPods, with the same fairly long stem, and adding an in-ear seal to the earbud to get better sound isolation. They'll come with a choice of three rubber tips to choose from to get the most comfortable fit.

You'll also be able to pick between the standard white colour and a pretty handsome second shade that Honor's picked, Robin Egg Blue.

The Magic Earbuds each have three on-board microphones which make its ANC a bit more sophisticated than you'd expect, allowing for real-time adaptive cancelling depending on the noise conditions around you. Honor says that this is designed with voice calls in mind, reducing noise when you make phone calls with the earbuds.

To make that functionality easier, each earbud also has a capacitive touch sensor for pausing and resuming music or other functions via double taps and long presses.

Each earbud houses a 10mm driver for its actual sound output, meanwhile, and the pair will take about 1.5 hours to charge up from the included carrying case. Battery life is a bit of a red flag, though - Honor's estimating 3.5 hours of music playback, with the charging case taking its total life to 13 hours, which isn't brilliant compared to competitors.

The headphones will cost €129 (around £108 or $140) when they launch in April this year, placing them as direct competitors to the likes of Apple's AirPods, though significantly undercutting the price of the AirPods Pro which match the Magic Earbuds' ANC features.