Google Pixel 7 Ultra rumored alongside a big camera upgrade

(Pocket-lint) - The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might not be the only two phones that Google has been working on, with rumors again pointing to a Pixel 7 Ultra.

With Google having already released two phones and the Pixel Watch recently, attention is already beginning to turn to what will come next. If the rumors are true, that could be a Pixel 7 Ultra complete with an upgraded camera system.

Those rumors come via developer Kuba Wojciechowski who has found references to an unannounced phone carrying the codename "Lynx," thought to be a product that will sit at the very tippy top of Google's lineup. The Pixel 7 Ultra is a name that has been bandied around before now, and it could get a camera to back that name up if leaker Ice Universe is correct. According to them, the Pixel 7 Ultra will pack a new 1-inch camera sensor, just like we're already expecting from Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The use of such a sensor should allow for more light to be collected when taking a photo, creating a better-lit image as a result. It has the potential to make a notable difference to low-light performance, too.

As for the rest of the fabled Pixel 7 Ultra, we're told to expect it to use Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth chip for better wireless connectivity performance. 5G will also be supported, being table stakes for any flagship phone at this point.

Beyond that, very little is known about the Pixel 7 Ultra - including whether it is something Google intends to actually release or not. It's possible this could wind up being a phone for next year, or even one that never sees the light of day. Time will tell, but it's worth crossing some fingers just in case.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.