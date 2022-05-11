(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially announced its Pixel Buds Pro true wireless in-ears.

Much-rumoured before their unveiling at Google I/O, the Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation, spatial audio, up to 11 hours of playback time and will be available in four different shades: coral, lemongrass, fog (light blue) and charcoal.

They will be available to pre-order from 21 July priced at $199.

Google

The ANC chip inside the new buds is custom-built, using a 6-core audio chip and Google's own algorithms to block out ambient noise. "Silent Seal" eartips also ensure a comfortable yet snug fit, with built-in sensors also working to measure pressure in the ear canal for additional comfort over long periods of use.

A volume EQ feature adjusts tuning depending on the volume, to keep the frequencies balanced, while spatial audio is supported too.

The buds are IPX4 water resistant. The charging case is also IPX2 resistant and features wireless charging. The buds offer up to 11 hours of playback time on a single charge without ANC, up to seven hours with.

You can check out more on the Google Pixel Buds Pro and find out if they will be available in your country by heading to this website now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.