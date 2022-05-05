Could Google Pixel Buds Pro launch soon with spatial audio?

(Pocket-lint) - Google could be about to launch its next set of true wireless headphones in the form of the Pixel Buds Pro.

Thanks to details coming from a couple of leakers, we could see the expansion of Google's audio offering soon - perhaps as soon as Google I/O.

The details about the headphones themselves are scarce, but Jon Prosser who has provided accurate information in the past, claims they are coming soon and even provides the colours - Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog.

This would absolutely not surprise me given Google's work on spatial audio + head tracking support in Android 13, especially their secrecy around the latter. Plus, there's BLE Audio support in Android now too. https://t.co/yJHcKCF4dy — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 3, 2022

Nothing else is revealed, but Mishaal Rahman picks up the rumour with a little more speculation, referring to supporting code that's been found in Android 13.

Rahman regularly shares information on much of what's happening inside a new version of Android and while the findings in pre-release software don't always make it to market, they do help to build a picture of Google's future plans.

In this case there's a reference to head tracking support in Android 13, suggesting that Google could launch and Apple-rivalling spatial audio feature. It makes perfect sense as Apple currently dominates that end of the market with the AirPods and other devices in its ecosystem.

Google's last headphone launch was the Pixel Buds A-Series in June 2021 and in the background Google has been buying up audio patents and talent - it grabbed patents from Synaptics along with some staff, it acquired a 3D audio startup called Dysonics and it snaffled the IP of RevX.

It all paints a picture of Google wanting to make a bigger impact in audio through its various devices and platforms. The Pixel Buds Pro might reveal some of these plans - but at the moment, we're still in the realms of rumour, so take everything with a pinch of salt.

Writing by Chris Hall.