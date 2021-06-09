How to voice reply to messages on your Pixel Buds

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series are graced with intelligence thanks to integrated Google Assistant.

One of the big things these headphones from Google will do is read your notifications to you, meaning you can keep up with your messages without having to get your phone out of your pocket.

You can also reply to those messages, which is a simple process once you know how.

Here's how it works.

When a message comes in, Google Assistant will announce it and give you the option to listen to it. Initially, you'll have to press until you hear a tone and then release - then the message will be read to you.

Once you reply, subsequent messages will read out automatically, because you're then in a conversation.

After a message has been read out, you'll hear a series of tones like a countdown. Press and hold the surface of the Pixel Bud and you'll hear a tone. Speak your reply, keeping your finger on the Pixel Bud, and release when you are finished. Google Assistant will speak back what it has heard so you can check it's what you wanted. You'll then hear another set of countdown tones before it sends; if you want to change your message, return to step 2 and say it again. When the tones are finished Google Assistant will confirm that the message has been sent. You'll then have the reply to your message read out to you if it arrives within a short time period; if the reply takes longer to arrive, the conversation will be judged to have finished and you'll have to press to get it read out to you.

Bear in mind that Google Assistant is very good at listening to what you say and you can give natural replies. Some things, like question marks, might be missing, but on the whole, it's a seamless and accurate process.

Writing by Chris Hall.