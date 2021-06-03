Pixel Buds A-Series will put Google in your ears for much less money

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced the Pixel Buds A-Series, a twist and repositioning on the Pixel Buds true wireless headphones first announced in 2019.

There isn't a huge change in what's on offer: the A-Series are essentially the same design, but now with a Dark Olive option, while the case is the same design as is much of the functionality.

You'll get the fast pairing experience on Android devices where you just flip the lid open and your phone will detect them for instant pairing, with a prompt to download the app if you're on a non-Pixel device.

The big round touch-sensitive face of these ear buds remain, while there's a choice of three eartips to help you find the right fit to get the best possible experience. As before, there's a small nubbin that wants to provide additional support by hooking into the top of your ear.

Google Assistant is baked right into these headphones, so you'll be able to ask anything of Google that you normally would, with integrated notification announcements. You can also press and hold to get an update through your headphones - and the option to reply to messages via voice.

One omission is volume control: you can't change this from the headphones, instead you'll have to ask Google to do that, although it's hoped that the Adaptive Sound option will take care of this for you.

The idea is that the headphones will detect the ambient noise levels and adjust the noise up to down for you, so you don't have to think about it.

As per the previous Pixel Buds, there's the spatial vent system that's designed to let through a little ambient noise so you don't feel totally isolated, while the EQ settings in the app will give you the option to turn on a bass boost function.

If all this sounds familiar, that's because it's pretty much the same as Google's previous Pixel Buds, but one thing you don't get is wireless charging through that case.

The big difference, however, is that the new version costs just $99 and £99.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 June 2021

squirrel_widget_4718598

Writing by Chris Hall.